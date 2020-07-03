All apartments in Dallas
406 Parkview Avenue
Last updated June 2 2019 at 5:57 PM

406 Parkview Avenue

406 Parkview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

406 Parkview Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New Construction -Clean lines and contemporary flare make this new home a stunning place to call home.Be the first to enjoy this gorgeous modern home with open floor plan steps away from the Santa Fe Trail leading to coveted White Rock Lake. If running, biking or walking fit your lifestyle, then whats not to love about this location? Enjoy a huge kitchen island to make your favorite meal, a fireplace to soothe away your cares, a completely private back yard to sip your favorite beverage and a second living space on the landing when you need privacy from the main living area. Laundry closet on floor 2. All blinds and appliances provided. Preference is no pets, dogs considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

