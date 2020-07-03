406 Parkview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction pet friendly

Brand New Construction -Clean lines and contemporary flare make this new home a stunning place to call home.Be the first to enjoy this gorgeous modern home with open floor plan steps away from the Santa Fe Trail leading to coveted White Rock Lake. If running, biking or walking fit your lifestyle, then whats not to love about this location? Enjoy a huge kitchen island to make your favorite meal, a fireplace to soothe away your cares, a completely private back yard to sip your favorite beverage and a second living space on the landing when you need privacy from the main living area. Laundry closet on floor 2. All blinds and appliances provided. Preference is no pets, dogs considered on a case by case basis.