Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:05 AM

4050 Frankford Road

4050 Frankford Road · No Longer Available
Location

4050 Frankford Road, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
KILLER LOCATION!! 2 BED END UNIT CONDO IN W. PLANO ISD!! Conveniently located near DNT and PGBT, this condo provides over 1400sqft of living space. The galley style kitchen features updated quartz counters, SS appliances, cabinets, tile flooring, under cabinet lighting and breakfast bar. Large master could accommodate a sitting area and has 2 walk in closets. Master bath boasts dual sinks with quartz counter, separate walk in shower, tub, updated tile and fixtures. Spacious living and dining area is open, providing good entertaining space and French doors leading to patio area. Rear entry 2 car garage with storage area. NO PETS. Community pool area is a quick walk away!! If fully furnished, lease is $2000 mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Frankford Road have any available units?
4050 Frankford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4050 Frankford Road have?
Some of 4050 Frankford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 Frankford Road currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Frankford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Frankford Road pet-friendly?
No, 4050 Frankford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4050 Frankford Road offer parking?
Yes, 4050 Frankford Road offers parking.
Does 4050 Frankford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 Frankford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Frankford Road have a pool?
Yes, 4050 Frankford Road has a pool.
Does 4050 Frankford Road have accessible units?
No, 4050 Frankford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Frankford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4050 Frankford Road has units with dishwashers.

