4050 Frankford Road

KILLER LOCATION!! 2 BED END UNIT CONDO IN W. PLANO ISD!! Conveniently located near DNT and PGBT, this condo provides over 1400sqft of living space. The galley style kitchen features updated quartz counters, SS appliances, cabinets, tile flooring, under cabinet lighting and breakfast bar. Large master could accommodate a sitting area and has 2 walk in closets. Master bath boasts dual sinks with quartz counter, separate walk in shower, tub, updated tile and fixtures. Spacious living and dining area is open, providing good entertaining space and French doors leading to patio area. Rear entry 2 car garage with storage area. NO PETS. Community pool area is a quick walk away!! If fully furnished, lease is $2000 mo.