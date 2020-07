Amenities

garage microwave refrigerator

Ready for move-in! Cute 2 story open floor plan home in Dallas! This home has lots to offer for a family. The house has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and one half bath down. The living area is open to the kitchen for cooking and entertaining. This home has a large 2 car garage with extra room for storage. It is also one of the few units with extra parking in front of the garage. Come and see this home today!