Updated multi level contemporary in the heart of Oak Lawn. Kitchen is a chefs paradise with commercial stainless appliances, stone counters and tons of storage. Balcony off the living room and master bedroom as well as a rooftop patio with an amazing view of downtown create the perfect outdoor living spaces. See thru stone fireplace separate the living and dining rooms. Master also has a fireplace along with dual vanities, garden tub and shower, and a massive walk in closet.