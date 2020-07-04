4022 Hawthorne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic top floor unit with private patio, renovated kitchen and windows, Spacious 2BR-1BA-Study-Breakfast Room. Hard to find energy efficiency updates that help save on bills. Updates include: double-pane encased windows, blown-in insulated exterior walls, tankless H20 heater. Gorgeous custom kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, fixtures. Separate WD area. Includes WD. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced backyard. This unit has use of the driveway for parking vehicles. One block to Highland Park, walk to Turtle Creek, Katy Trail, Oak Lawn & Knox Dining & Shops.