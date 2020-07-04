All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4022 Hawthorne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4022 Hawthorne Avenue
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:18 AM

4022 Hawthorne Avenue

4022 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4022 Hawthorne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic top floor unit with private patio, renovated kitchen and windows, Spacious 2BR-1BA-Study-Breakfast Room. Hard to find energy efficiency updates that help save on bills. Updates include: double-pane encased windows, blown-in insulated exterior walls, tankless H20 heater. Gorgeous custom kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, fixtures. Separate WD area. Includes WD. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced backyard. This unit has use of the driveway for parking vehicles. One block to Highland Park, walk to Turtle Creek, Katy Trail, Oak Lawn & Knox Dining & Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
4022 Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 Hawthorne Avenue have?
Some of 4022 Hawthorne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4022 Hawthorne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4022 Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4022 Hawthorne Avenue offers parking.
Does 4022 Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4022 Hawthorne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 4022 Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4022 Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4022 Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 Hawthorne Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Maple Station
5522 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University