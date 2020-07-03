4015 Timberglen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

WOW, Lovely two story in Highlands Parkway off Midway and Frankford. Convenient access to Dallas Toll Way, shopping. Beautiful parks. Beautiful Home has been updated with all ceiling texture, inside repainted with designer soft colors, all formal areas, large comfortable floor plan with so many extras! Formal living. & dinning. Gas starter fireplace with very nice mantle. Island kitchen and breakfast area with window seat. Large pantry, room for freezer in laundry,Vinyl Planks in entry, kitchen and baths. Mature trees. MUST SEE IT.