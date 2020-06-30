4010 Lemmon Tree Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This elegant tri-level town home in Oak Lawn offers an abundance of natural light and sophisticated finishes throughout. Freshly landscaped and gated front yard for pets! 3 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms, and an open floor plan for entertaining with fabulous eat-in kitchen featuring Bosch appliances and living area opening to the balcony. The Master suite has double vanities, a separate shower, two walk-in closets and a sky-light. Recessed lighting, custom window treatments, built-in wine fridge, and abundant storage. Come see it today!