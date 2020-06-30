All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4010 Lemmon Tree Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4010 Lemmon Tree Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

4010 Lemmon Tree Place

4010 Lemmon Tree Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4010 Lemmon Tree Pl, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This elegant tri-level town home in Oak Lawn offers an abundance of natural light and sophisticated finishes throughout. Freshly landscaped and gated front yard for pets! 3 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms, and an open floor plan for entertaining with fabulous eat-in kitchen featuring Bosch appliances and living area opening to the balcony. The Master suite has double vanities, a separate shower, two walk-in closets and a sky-light. Recessed lighting, custom window treatments, built-in wine fridge, and abundant storage. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Lemmon Tree Place have any available units?
4010 Lemmon Tree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Lemmon Tree Place have?
Some of 4010 Lemmon Tree Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Lemmon Tree Place currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Lemmon Tree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Lemmon Tree Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Lemmon Tree Place is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Lemmon Tree Place offer parking?
No, 4010 Lemmon Tree Place does not offer parking.
Does 4010 Lemmon Tree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Lemmon Tree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Lemmon Tree Place have a pool?
No, 4010 Lemmon Tree Place does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Lemmon Tree Place have accessible units?
No, 4010 Lemmon Tree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Lemmon Tree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Lemmon Tree Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The East Dallas Edition
5207 Columbia Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University