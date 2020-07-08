4002 Holland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is vacant so able to show during Dallas County shelter in place order. A taste of Paris or New York's Greenwich Village in north Oaklawn. Style and whimsy throughout this charming townhome. Sited on a heavily treed block, the home has been updated throughout. There' s a wonderful living room with oversized windows overlooking the street as well as anchored with a slate faced fireplace. Balconies on both the 2nd and 3rd floor overlook the turfed back garden. A circular staircase acceses this from the balcony as well as a sliding glass door from the 1st floor master bedroom.