All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4002 Holland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4002 Holland Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:24 PM

4002 Holland Avenue

4002 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4002 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is vacant so able to show during Dallas County shelter in place order. A taste of Paris or New York's Greenwich Village in north Oaklawn. Style and whimsy throughout this charming townhome. Sited on a heavily treed block, the home has been updated throughout. There' s a wonderful living room with oversized windows overlooking the street as well as anchored with a slate faced fireplace. Balconies on both the 2nd and 3rd floor overlook the turfed back garden. A circular staircase acceses this from the balcony as well as a sliding glass door from the 1st floor master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4002 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4002 Holland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4002 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4002 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4002 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4002 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4002 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
LBJ Station
8997 Vantage Point Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University