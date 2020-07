Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Price, New modern wood privacy gate in front, stainless steel refrigerator just added and Best location! All designer touches, including fresh paint and window treatments! Hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms, living room and dining area. Handsome wood beams, updated lighting and ceiling fans with remote controls. Large backyard for entertaining guests or pets to enjoy! Great location in Midway Hollow. Convenient to Central Market, Starbucks, restaurants and Love Field