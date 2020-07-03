All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:03 AM

3959 Travis Street

3959 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3959 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous 3 story townhome in Uptown! Live 1 block from the Katy Trail and walk to all the shopping and dining West Village has to offer! 3 bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a theater room; 2.1 bathrooms; 2 car garage; granite and stainless steel in the kitchen; deep garden tub in the master bath; 4 balconies; all in a tree canopied, light filled, beautiful end unit, with a private interior courtyard perfect for grilling! Updates include: hardwood floors throughout; plantations shutters; custom cherry wood built-in shelving in 2 rooms; new paint; AV wiring in every room; and a 100 inch projection screen with the projector in the media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 Travis Street have any available units?
3959 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3959 Travis Street have?
Some of 3959 Travis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3959 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
3959 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 3959 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3959 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 3959 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 3959 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3959 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 3959 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 3959 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 3959 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3959 Travis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

