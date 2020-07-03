3959 Travis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage media room

Gorgeous 3 story townhome in Uptown! Live 1 block from the Katy Trail and walk to all the shopping and dining West Village has to offer! 3 bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a theater room; 2.1 bathrooms; 2 car garage; granite and stainless steel in the kitchen; deep garden tub in the master bath; 4 balconies; all in a tree canopied, light filled, beautiful end unit, with a private interior courtyard perfect for grilling! Updates include: hardwood floors throughout; plantations shutters; custom cherry wood built-in shelving in 2 rooms; new paint; AV wiring in every room; and a 100 inch projection screen with the projector in the media room.