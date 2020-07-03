Amenities

Welcome to 3906 Lafayette Street, a completely remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath, and 1,100 square foot home in the quickly growing east Dallas area. Inside you can find a open living area perfect for entertaining and a kitchen that boosts new LG stainless steel appliances. The utility room includes a LG washer and dryer. The property is gated and includes 2 parking spots. If the large backyard isn’t enough, there is a city park conveniently located across the street with a basketball court, tennis court, and playground. Property is less than 2 miles from hot spots like West Village, Deep Ellum, Downtown Dallas, and Knox-Henderson.