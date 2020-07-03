All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3906 Lafayette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3906 Lafayette Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:46 AM

3906 Lafayette Street

3906 Lafayette St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3906 Lafayette St, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
tennis court
Welcome to 3906 Lafayette Street, a completely remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath, and 1,100 square foot home in the quickly growing east Dallas area. Inside you can find a open living area perfect for entertaining and a kitchen that boosts new LG stainless steel appliances. The utility room includes a LG washer and dryer. The property is gated and includes 2 parking spots. If the large backyard isn’t enough, there is a city park conveniently located across the street with a basketball court, tennis court, and playground. Property is less than 2 miles from hot spots like West Village, Deep Ellum, Downtown Dallas, and Knox-Henderson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Lafayette Street have any available units?
3906 Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 3906 Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Lafayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3906 Lafayette Street offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Lafayette Street offers parking.
Does 3906 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 3906 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 3906 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University