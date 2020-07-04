All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3817 Travis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3817 Travis Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

3817 Travis Street

3817 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3817 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
This move-in ready corner unit is in a prime Uptown location within walking distance to shopping and dining at West Village, Turtle Creek and the Katy Trail. Fresh paint and an abundance of natural light highlight the natural flow of this bright and airy floor plan that features the kitchen and living on the first floor, and bedrooms and utility room on the second floor. The sky's the limit with a third floor flex space complete with a spacious and stylish wet bar and enclosed attic. Private in-unit parking, an individual gated front yard, communal pool and dog park round out this quintessential townhouse living at the Portobello By The Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Travis Street have any available units?
3817 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Travis Street have?
Some of 3817 Travis Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Travis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Travis Street is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 3817 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Travis Street have a pool?
Yes, 3817 Travis Street has a pool.
Does 3817 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 3817 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University