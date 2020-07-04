3817 Travis Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking pool dog park microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool

This move-in ready corner unit is in a prime Uptown location within walking distance to shopping and dining at West Village, Turtle Creek and the Katy Trail. Fresh paint and an abundance of natural light highlight the natural flow of this bright and airy floor plan that features the kitchen and living on the first floor, and bedrooms and utility room on the second floor. The sky's the limit with a third floor flex space complete with a spacious and stylish wet bar and enclosed attic. Private in-unit parking, an individual gated front yard, communal pool and dog park round out this quintessential townhouse living at the Portobello By The Creek.