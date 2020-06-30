All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3810 Summitt Ridge Dr
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:43 AM

3810 Summitt Ridge Dr

3810 Summitt Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3810 Summitt Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr have any available units?
3810 Summitt Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr have?
Some of 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Summitt Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Summitt Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University