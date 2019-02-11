All apartments in Dallas
3807 Alsbury Street
Last updated April 28 2020

3807 Alsbury Street

3807 Alsbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Alsbury Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly built affordable home with lots of extra touches like granite counter and upgraded moldings. Home will be move-in-ready by April 30. Easy access to I45, Loop 12 and I20. Minutes to downtown. For Sale or Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Alsbury Street have any available units?
3807 Alsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 Alsbury Street have?
Some of 3807 Alsbury Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Alsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Alsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Alsbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Alsbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3807 Alsbury Street offer parking?
No, 3807 Alsbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 3807 Alsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Alsbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Alsbury Street have a pool?
No, 3807 Alsbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Alsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 3807 Alsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Alsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 Alsbury Street has units with dishwashers.

