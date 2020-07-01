3744 Rodale Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Spacious 3-2.5-2 on cul-de-sac w POOL in Dallas CFB-ISD! POOL AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Beautiful hardwood floors, stainless appliances, 2 living, 2 dining, fabulous backyard oasis & so much more! Lovely staircase & formal dining. Bright 20x19 family room w gas fireplace & built-ins offers tall windows w views to the pool. Open breakfast area & kitchen boasts energy star appliances & pretty mosaic tile. Refrigerator, W&D included! Large 21x13 upstairs living w wetbar would make a great gameroom! Private master suite on first floor, secondaries & full bath up. Inviting backyard w sparkling pool, deck & pergola, surrounded by a beautiful 8ft board-on-board fence! Adjacent to Timberglen park featuring a splash area!