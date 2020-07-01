All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:47 AM

3744 Rodale Way

3744 Rodale Way · No Longer Available
Location

3744 Rodale Way, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3-2.5-2 on cul-de-sac w POOL in Dallas CFB-ISD! POOL AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Beautiful hardwood floors, stainless appliances, 2 living, 2 dining, fabulous backyard oasis & so much more! Lovely staircase & formal dining. Bright 20x19 family room w gas fireplace & built-ins offers tall windows w views to the pool. Open breakfast area & kitchen boasts energy star appliances & pretty mosaic tile. Refrigerator, W&D included! Large 21x13 upstairs living w wetbar would make a great gameroom! Private master suite on first floor, secondaries & full bath up. Inviting backyard w sparkling pool, deck & pergola, surrounded by a beautiful 8ft board-on-board fence! Adjacent to Timberglen park featuring a splash area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 Rodale Way have any available units?
3744 Rodale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3744 Rodale Way have?
Some of 3744 Rodale Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3744 Rodale Way currently offering any rent specials?
3744 Rodale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 Rodale Way pet-friendly?
No, 3744 Rodale Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3744 Rodale Way offer parking?
Yes, 3744 Rodale Way offers parking.
Does 3744 Rodale Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3744 Rodale Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 Rodale Way have a pool?
Yes, 3744 Rodale Way has a pool.
Does 3744 Rodale Way have accessible units?
No, 3744 Rodale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 Rodale Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3744 Rodale Way has units with dishwashers.

