Bright, airy and open home available for rent! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this beauty is tastefully decorated with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a bonus storage room that can be used for an home office or studio. The home features a spacious living room with a elegant white fireplace, beautiful lighting fixtures throughout, newer hardwood floors and a good size backyard. Conveniently located near the Dallas Galleria Mall, I-635 and Dallas North Tollway. Don't miss this one!