3713 Patience Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75236 Mountain Creek
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a Unique Live Work Space. Awesome 3 bed 2 bath upstairs with lots of room. Great Kitchen with Granite counters open to spacious living area. Full size laundry room. Downstairs this property offers a very large work space. Most recently used as a Hair Salon. Downstairs has its very own full bath as well as its own laundry area. All information while believed to be reliable should be confirmed by the buyer and or buyers agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3713 Patience Boulevard E have any available units?
3713 Patience Boulevard E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Patience Boulevard E have?
Some of 3713 Patience Boulevard E's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Patience Boulevard E currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Patience Boulevard E is not currently offering any rent specials.