Dallas, TX
3710 Guaranty st
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3710 Guaranty st

3710 Guaranty Street · No Longer Available
Location

3710 Guaranty Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rent $1150
Deposit $1150
No central air
3/1, w/d hoop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Guaranty st have any available units?
3710 Guaranty st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3710 Guaranty st currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Guaranty st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Guaranty st pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Guaranty st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3710 Guaranty st offer parking?
No, 3710 Guaranty st does not offer parking.
Does 3710 Guaranty st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Guaranty st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Guaranty st have a pool?
No, 3710 Guaranty st does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Guaranty st have accessible units?
No, 3710 Guaranty st does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Guaranty st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Guaranty st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Guaranty st have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 Guaranty st does not have units with air conditioning.

