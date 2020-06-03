3708 Fairfax Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Gorgeous half-duplex with open floor plan, hardwood floors and dramatic 11 ft ceilings offers comfortable, elegant living. Master suite downstairs features vaulted ceiling with beautiful master bathroom & terrific closet. Chef's kitchen with Jenn-Air appliances opens to dining area and classic wet bar with wine chiller & ice maker. Upstairs loft great for an office or game room, and two upstairs bedrooms each have their own private bath. Covered patio with room (and gas) for a grill and enough yard for a dog run. Prewired throughout for sound & CAT 5 Internet. Fantastic location with easy access to all Dallas has to offer. A must-see.