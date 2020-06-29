3703 Cortez Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This recently updated 3-2-1 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features hardwood flooring & ceiling fan. Kitchen features painted cabinets, neutral colored granite counters, and tiled back splash. Spacious master bedroom with bi fold door closet. The master bathroom features a large vanity with marble counter tops and shower/ tub combo. Home sits on a large corner lot with easy access to 635. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



Anson Wheat, leasing agent



Specialized Property Management #375514



972-200-3780



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.