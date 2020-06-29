3703 Cortez Drive

Amenities
This recently updated 3-2-1 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features hardwood flooring & ceiling fan. Kitchen features painted cabinets, neutral colored granite counters, and tiled back splash. Spacious master bedroom with bi fold door closet. The master bathroom features a large vanity with marble counter tops and shower/ tub combo. Home sits on a large corner lot with easy access to 635. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com
Anson Wheat, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
972-200-3780
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.