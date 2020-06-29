All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3703 Cortez Drive

3703 Cortez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3703 Cortez Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently updated 3-2-1 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features hardwood flooring & ceiling fan. Kitchen features painted cabinets, neutral colored granite counters, and tiled back splash. Spacious master bedroom with bi fold door closet. The master bathroom features a large vanity with marble counter tops and shower/ tub combo. Home sits on a large corner lot with easy access to 635. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

Anson Wheat, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

972-200-3780

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Cortez Drive have any available units?
3703 Cortez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Cortez Drive have?
Some of 3703 Cortez Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Cortez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Cortez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Cortez Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 Cortez Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3703 Cortez Drive offer parking?
No, 3703 Cortez Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3703 Cortez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Cortez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Cortez Drive have a pool?
No, 3703 Cortez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Cortez Drive have accessible units?
No, 3703 Cortez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Cortez Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 Cortez Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

