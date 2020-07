Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Beautiful modern home with many updates since construction, including 5 inch oak plank hardwood floors, quartz counters, and glass tile back splash. The open kitchen has stainless appliances including Wolf cook top and wine cooler. Really great floor plan with master down and guest bedrooms upstairs. Custom window treatments throughout, Nice open area upstairs makes a great office and game room. Lease includes lawn maintenance and City of Dallas water, sewer and trash bill.