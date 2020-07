Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

What a charming house in E. Dallas!! Located on a corner lot, this one-story, 3 bedroom house has plenty of space both inside and out. The backyard is fully fenced and has a large patio to enjoy the upcoming cool springtime mornings and evenings. The hardwood floors have recently been refinished and stained. The kitchen is expansive and has a lot of cabinet and counter space. The house also comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer! Come see this house soon...it won't last long!