3616 Herschel Avenue
Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:53 AM

3616 Herschel Avenue

3616 Herschel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Herschel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3616 Herschel Avenue Available 07/08/19 Simply Adorbs in Oak Lawn! - Totally adorbs - 1 bedroom, updated Bungalow full of charm and character! This cottage features original hardwood floors, stone and wood fireplace (non-working) with mantle, beadboard paneling in kitchen and detailed hardware throughout. Updated in with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new fixtures, custom shelving, fenced in backyard with beautiful brick patio. Formal dining can also be used as a study. Refrigerator included.

July availability!

For immediate showings, call/text Keith Tobas @ 917.912.5738.

Online App at www.HealyPropertyManagement.com. $55 PP over the age of 18. Each person over the age of 18 must apply. Applications processed M-F and could take up to 5 days. Consumer to verify all data herein. Max 1 pet, $300 NRPFPP. Photo ID & 2 recent paystubs uploaded with app or app fee may be forfeit.

Thank you for your interest in one of our properties!

(RLNE4871606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Herschel Avenue have any available units?
3616 Herschel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Herschel Avenue have?
Some of 3616 Herschel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Herschel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Herschel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Herschel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Herschel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Herschel Avenue offer parking?
No, 3616 Herschel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3616 Herschel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Herschel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Herschel Avenue have a pool?
No, 3616 Herschel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Herschel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3616 Herschel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Herschel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Herschel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

