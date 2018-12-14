Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3616 Herschel Avenue Available 07/08/19 Simply Adorbs in Oak Lawn! - Totally adorbs - 1 bedroom, updated Bungalow full of charm and character! This cottage features original hardwood floors, stone and wood fireplace (non-working) with mantle, beadboard paneling in kitchen and detailed hardware throughout. Updated in with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new fixtures, custom shelving, fenced in backyard with beautiful brick patio. Formal dining can also be used as a study. Refrigerator included.



July availability!



