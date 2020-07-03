All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:51 AM

3612 Pallos Verdas Drive

3612 Pallos Verdas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Pallos Verdas Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
For Lease or Purchase. Very spacious backyard and covered patio with outdoor kitchen for entertaining. This three bedroom, 2.5 bath is completely updated and has all new plumbing under the house to the curb. The living room has hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings with a wall of windows overlooking the backyard providing plenty of natural light. The kitchen includes granite cntps, custom cabinetry,updated, SS appliances. M bath has garden tub, walk in closet, hard surface floors. Backyard has a pull through driveway from front to alley, wooden shed with AC, the perfect man-cave. Walking distance to HIGH RATED DeGolyer Elementary, and a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive have any available units?
3612 Pallos Verdas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive have?
Some of 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Pallos Verdas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive offers parking.
Does 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive has a pool.
Does 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive have accessible units?
No, 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Pallos Verdas Drive has units with dishwashers.

