3612 Pallos Verdas Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

For Lease or Purchase. Very spacious backyard and covered patio with outdoor kitchen for entertaining. This three bedroom, 2.5 bath is completely updated and has all new plumbing under the house to the curb. The living room has hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings with a wall of windows overlooking the backyard providing plenty of natural light. The kitchen includes granite cntps, custom cabinetry,updated, SS appliances. M bath has garden tub, walk in closet, hard surface floors. Backyard has a pull through driveway from front to alley, wooden shed with AC, the perfect man-cave. Walking distance to HIGH RATED DeGolyer Elementary, and a community pool.