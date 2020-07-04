All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:19 PM

3610 Glenhaven

3610 Glenhaven Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Glenhaven Blvd, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Oakcliff - Adorable three bedroom one bath home situated in a well established neighborhood in the heart of Oakcliff! This charming property is available for an immediate move in. Inviting covered front porch overlooking fenced front yard. Front foyer opens to formal dining area and spacious bay windowed living area with vinyl flooring and side porch access. Open kitchen boasts gas stove, dishwasher access to back yard. Original hardwoods at entry, dining area and hall, with recently updated plush carpet in bedrooms. 2 tone gray scaled paint, utility room with fullsize washer and dryer connections, spacious bedrooms, ceiling fans and more! Large fenced yard with storage shed! Priced to lease! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

No Section 8. No Smoking. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license. Storage shed is a non-warrantied item.

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com.

(RLNE3370092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Glenhaven have any available units?
3610 Glenhaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Glenhaven have?
Some of 3610 Glenhaven's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Glenhaven currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Glenhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Glenhaven pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Glenhaven is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Glenhaven offer parking?
No, 3610 Glenhaven does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Glenhaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Glenhaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Glenhaven have a pool?
No, 3610 Glenhaven does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Glenhaven have accessible units?
No, 3610 Glenhaven does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Glenhaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Glenhaven has units with dishwashers.

