3610 Glenhaven

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Oakcliff - Adorable three bedroom one bath home situated in a well established neighborhood in the heart of Oakcliff! This charming property is available for an immediate move in. Inviting covered front porch overlooking fenced front yard. Front foyer opens to formal dining area and spacious bay windowed living area with vinyl flooring and side porch access. Open kitchen boasts gas stove, dishwasher access to back yard. Original hardwoods at entry, dining area and hall, with recently updated plush carpet in bedrooms. 2 tone gray scaled paint, utility room with fullsize washer and dryer connections, spacious bedrooms, ceiling fans and more! Large fenced yard with storage shed! Priced to lease! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. No Smoking. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license. Storage shed is a non-warrantied item.



(RLNE3370092)