3601 Cedar Springs Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible car charging carport clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments garage hot tub internet access valet service

Be still my beating heart. This just can’t be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Appliances



Quartz Countertops



Eco-Friendly Wood Plank-Style Flooring



Built to Texas Green Built standards to provide a Healthy and Efficient Living Environment



42-Inch Custom Cabinets with Designer Pulls



City Views and Courtyard Views



Tile Backsplashes



Pantries



Designer Pendant Lighting and Fixtures



Separate Dining Area or Breakfast Nook



Programmable Thermostats



Den Layouts Available



Built-In Media Storage



Private Balcony or Patio



Double Vanities



Roman Style Tubs with Tile Surrounds



Full-Size Front-Loading Washer & Dryer



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Sky Lounge with Breathtaking views of Downtown Dallas



TechnoGym Equipped, European Spa-Inspired Fitness Studio



Hotel-Inspired Pool with Tanning Ledge



Expansive Clubhouse with VIP Banquette and Social Kitchen



Media Lounge with Plush Seating and TV's



Internet Café



On-Demand Fitness Classes



Garage Parking and Reserved Parking Available



Storage Spaces Available



Electric Car Charging Stations



Dedicated Dog Run



Services:



24-Hour Package Pickup Service



24-Hour Valet Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service



Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program



Resident Social Events



Online Payments Available



Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas



Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance



Onsite Management



Recycling



Custom Furnished Apartments



----------------------------------------------------



Tired of looking for a new apartment?



Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!