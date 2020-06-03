3601 Cedar Springs Rd

Amenities
Be still my beating heart. This just can’t be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Eco-Friendly Wood Plank-Style Flooring
Built to Texas Green Built standards to provide a Healthy and Efficient Living Environment
42-Inch Custom Cabinets with Designer Pulls
City Views and Courtyard Views
Tile Backsplashes
Pantries
Designer Pendant Lighting and Fixtures
Separate Dining Area or Breakfast Nook
Programmable Thermostats
Den Layouts Available
Built-In Media Storage
Private Balcony or Patio
Double Vanities
Roman Style Tubs with Tile Surrounds
Full-Size Front-Loading Washer & Dryer
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Sky Lounge with Breathtaking views of Downtown Dallas
TechnoGym Equipped, European Spa-Inspired Fitness Studio
Hotel-Inspired Pool with Tanning Ledge
Expansive Clubhouse with VIP Banquette and Social Kitchen
Media Lounge with Plush Seating and TV's
Internet Café
On-Demand Fitness Classes
Garage Parking and Reserved Parking Available
Storage Spaces Available
Electric Car Charging Stations
Dedicated Dog Run
Services:
24-Hour Package Pickup Service
24-Hour Valet Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service
Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program
Resident Social Events
Online Payments Available
Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas
Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Onsite Management
Recycling
Custom Furnished Apartments
----------------------------------------------------
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!