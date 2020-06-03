All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

3601 Cedar Springs Rd

3601 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Be still my beating heart. This just can’t be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Countertops

Eco-Friendly Wood Plank-Style Flooring

Built to Texas Green Built standards to provide a Healthy and Efficient Living Environment

42-Inch Custom Cabinets with Designer Pulls

City Views and Courtyard Views

Tile Backsplashes

Pantries

Designer Pendant Lighting and Fixtures

Separate Dining Area or Breakfast Nook

Programmable Thermostats

Den Layouts Available

Built-In Media Storage

Private Balcony or Patio

Double Vanities

Roman Style Tubs with Tile Surrounds

Full-Size Front-Loading Washer & Dryer

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Sky Lounge with Breathtaking views of Downtown Dallas

TechnoGym Equipped, European Spa-Inspired Fitness Studio

Hotel-Inspired Pool with Tanning Ledge

Expansive Clubhouse with VIP Banquette and Social Kitchen

Media Lounge with Plush Seating and TV's

Internet Café

On-Demand Fitness Classes

Garage Parking and Reserved Parking Available

Storage Spaces Available

Electric Car Charging Stations

Dedicated Dog Run

Services:

24-Hour Package Pickup Service

24-Hour Valet Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service

Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program

Resident Social Events

Online Payments Available

Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas

Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Onsite Management

Recycling

Custom Furnished Apartments

----------------------------------------------------

Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Cedar Springs Rd have any available units?
3601 Cedar Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Cedar Springs Rd have?
Some of 3601 Cedar Springs Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Cedar Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Cedar Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Cedar Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Cedar Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3601 Cedar Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Cedar Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 3601 Cedar Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3601 Cedar Springs Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Cedar Springs Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Cedar Springs Rd has a pool.
Does 3601 Cedar Springs Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 3601 Cedar Springs Rd has accessible units.
Does 3601 Cedar Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Cedar Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

