3559 Woodleigh Court

SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. Home off Marsh and Walnut Hill, tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac. Easy access to I-35, 635, Tollway, Love Field and DFW. The open concept floor plan looks onto a large lot perfect for entertaining. Well-maintained pier and beam home with original hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen remodeled July 2019, new granite, cabinets, and appliances. 2 renovated bathrooms in neutral palette. 2-3 yr old roof and HVAC Lennox Elite AC unit. The extra large detached garage and shed can double as outdoor movie screen. Come see this gem and start BBQing on the deck, eating from the gazebo and relaxing in the hammock!