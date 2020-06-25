All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3559 Woodleigh Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3559 Woodleigh Court
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

3559 Woodleigh Court

3559 Woodleigh Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3559 Woodleigh Court, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. Home off Marsh and Walnut Hill, tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac. Easy access to I-35, 635, Tollway, Love Field and DFW. The open concept floor plan looks onto a large lot perfect for entertaining. Well-maintained pier and beam home with original hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen remodeled July 2019, new granite, cabinets, and appliances. 2 renovated bathrooms in neutral palette. 2-3 yr old roof and HVAC Lennox Elite AC unit. The extra large detached garage and shed can double as outdoor movie screen. Come see this gem and start BBQing on the deck, eating from the gazebo and relaxing in the hammock!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3559 Woodleigh Court have any available units?
3559 Woodleigh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3559 Woodleigh Court have?
Some of 3559 Woodleigh Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3559 Woodleigh Court currently offering any rent specials?
3559 Woodleigh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3559 Woodleigh Court pet-friendly?
No, 3559 Woodleigh Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3559 Woodleigh Court offer parking?
Yes, 3559 Woodleigh Court offers parking.
Does 3559 Woodleigh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3559 Woodleigh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3559 Woodleigh Court have a pool?
No, 3559 Woodleigh Court does not have a pool.
Does 3559 Woodleigh Court have accessible units?
No, 3559 Woodleigh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3559 Woodleigh Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3559 Woodleigh Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University