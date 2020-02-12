All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 355 Tonga Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
355 Tonga Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:01 AM

355 Tonga Street

355 Tonga Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

355 Tonga Street, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A lovely peaceful Townhome community complete construction in 2016. Two-floor Townhome plan with customized luxury finishes. Private balcony & porch space + individual, attached, rear-entry 2 car garages. This community is one of a kind in quality & style! Nestled on the edge of Bishop Art. Townhome includes a direct access garage and offers a rich blend of luxury features including granite countertops, light fixtures, and remarkable downtown Dallas corner views. Maximum efficiency of space, with lots of decorative touches throughout. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area and a lot more.Beautiful and serene neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Tonga Street have any available units?
355 Tonga Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Tonga Street have?
Some of 355 Tonga Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Tonga Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 Tonga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Tonga Street pet-friendly?
No, 355 Tonga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 355 Tonga Street offer parking?
Yes, 355 Tonga Street offers parking.
Does 355 Tonga Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Tonga Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Tonga Street have a pool?
No, 355 Tonga Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 Tonga Street have accessible units?
No, 355 Tonga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Tonga Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Tonga Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University