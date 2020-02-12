All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3543 Apple Valley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3543 Apple Valley Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3543 Apple Valley Way

3543 Apple Valley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3543 Apple Valley Way, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home!!Beautiful 2 story home with 2 car garage with double pane windows, hardwood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large pantry. Move in by 2.7.20 and get $300 off February 2020 rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 Apple Valley Way have any available units?
3543 Apple Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3543 Apple Valley Way have?
Some of 3543 Apple Valley Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3543 Apple Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
3543 Apple Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 Apple Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 3543 Apple Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3543 Apple Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 3543 Apple Valley Way offers parking.
Does 3543 Apple Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3543 Apple Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 Apple Valley Way have a pool?
No, 3543 Apple Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 3543 Apple Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 3543 Apple Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 Apple Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3543 Apple Valley Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University