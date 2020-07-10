All apartments in Dallas
3526 N Versailles Avenue
3526 N Versailles Avenue

3526 N Versailles Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3526 N Versailles Ave, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Sophisticated duplex on the edge of W. Highland Park offering an appealing & stylish residence with huge open-concept great rm living, dining w oversized gas FP, 10ft ceilings, and crown molding throughout. Kitchen includes SS armoire-style refrigerator, dbl SS oven with cooktop, and walk-in pantry. Utility includes a high-efficiency front-load washer with electric dryer and separate linen-storage areas. The large master with en-suite includes bath, custom fixtures, and a walk-in closet with built-ins and French doors to the courtyard. From the great rm, living rm, dining rm and master br frch drs open to beautiful & expansive, secluded, deck, courtyard, patio garden with a gated 8ft fence & 3 masonry surfaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 N Versailles Avenue have any available units?
3526 N Versailles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 N Versailles Avenue have?
Some of 3526 N Versailles Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 N Versailles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3526 N Versailles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 N Versailles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3526 N Versailles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3526 N Versailles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3526 N Versailles Avenue offers parking.
Does 3526 N Versailles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 N Versailles Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 N Versailles Avenue have a pool?
No, 3526 N Versailles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3526 N Versailles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3526 N Versailles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 N Versailles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 N Versailles Avenue has units with dishwashers.

