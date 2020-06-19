All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

3526 Cedar Springs ave

3526 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

3526 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Newly Upgraded Designer Interiors

Open-Concept Floor Plans

Full Size Washer/Dryer included

Side by Side Refrigerator with In-Door Icemaker

Granite Countertops

Subway Tile Backsplash

Wood Plank Style Flooring

Modern Lighting Fixtures

Stainless Steel Appliances

Built-in Desk/Wet Bar area

Fireplace*

Nine Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding

Expansive Patio or Balcony

Ceiling Fans

Spacious Closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Walking Distance to Katy Trail and Oak Lawn

Pet-Friendly Apartment Homes

Bark Park

Outdoor Fireside Spot & Social Space

Internet Lounge

Stunning Swimming Pool with Sundeck

24/7 Health Studio with Fitness Classes

Direct Level Access Parking Garage

Controlled Access

Conference Room

24/7 Package Lockers

=================================

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Cedar Springs ave have any available units?
3526 Cedar Springs ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 Cedar Springs ave have?
Some of 3526 Cedar Springs ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Cedar Springs ave currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Cedar Springs ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Cedar Springs ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 Cedar Springs ave is pet friendly.
Does 3526 Cedar Springs ave offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Cedar Springs ave offers parking.
Does 3526 Cedar Springs ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 Cedar Springs ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Cedar Springs ave have a pool?
Yes, 3526 Cedar Springs ave has a pool.
Does 3526 Cedar Springs ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3526 Cedar Springs ave has accessible units.
Does 3526 Cedar Springs ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 Cedar Springs ave does not have units with dishwashers.

