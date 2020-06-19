3526 Cedar Springs ave

Amenities

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?



Apartment Amenities



Newly Upgraded Designer Interiors



Open-Concept Floor Plans



Full Size Washer/Dryer included



Side by Side Refrigerator with In-Door Icemaker



Granite Countertops



Subway Tile Backsplash



Wood Plank Style Flooring



Modern Lighting Fixtures



Stainless Steel Appliances



Built-in Desk/Wet Bar area



Fireplace*



Nine Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding



Expansive Patio or Balcony



Ceiling Fans



Spacious Closets



Community Amenities



Walking Distance to Katy Trail and Oak Lawn



Pet-Friendly Apartment Homes



Bark Park



Outdoor Fireside Spot & Social Space



Internet Lounge



Stunning Swimming Pool with Sundeck



24/7 Health Studio with Fitness Classes



Direct Level Access Parking Garage



Controlled Access



Conference Room



24/7 Package Lockers



In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free some! to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awe