3526 Cedar Springs ave

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Newly Upgraded Designer Interiors
Open-Concept Floor Plans
Full Size Washer/Dryer included
Side by Side Refrigerator with In-Door Icemaker
Granite Countertops
Subway Tile Backsplash
Wood Plank Style Flooring
Modern Lighting Fixtures
Stainless Steel Appliances
Built-in Desk/Wet Bar area
Fireplace*
Nine Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding
Expansive Patio or Balcony
Ceiling Fans
Spacious Closets
Community Amenities
Walking Distance to Katy Trail and Oak Lawn
Pet-Friendly Apartment Homes
Bark Park
Outdoor Fireside Spot & Social Space
Internet Lounge
Stunning Swimming Pool with Sundeck
24/7 Health Studio with Fitness Classes
Direct Level Access Parking Garage
Controlled Access
Conference Room
24/7 Package Lockers
