All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3523 Apple Valley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3523 Apple Valley Way
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:01 PM

3523 Apple Valley Way

3523 Apple Valley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3523 Apple Valley Way, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home!! Home is move in ready. Home features a open concept with living space down stairs and bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops with built in microwave and tons of cabinet space and large pantry. Spacious bedrooms and oversized master. This is a must see. Make an appointment to view location right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Apple Valley Way have any available units?
3523 Apple Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 Apple Valley Way have?
Some of 3523 Apple Valley Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Apple Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Apple Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Apple Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 3523 Apple Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3523 Apple Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 3523 Apple Valley Way offers parking.
Does 3523 Apple Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Apple Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Apple Valley Way have a pool?
No, 3523 Apple Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Apple Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 3523 Apple Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Apple Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 Apple Valley Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University