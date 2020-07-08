3519 Pebbleshores Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled house in Oak Cliff, Dallas. Fresh paint interior & exterior. Brand new roof, HVAC, water heater, plumbing & gas lines, security equipment. Luxury laminated floor in living, dinning & kitchen. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Newly added full bath with standing shower in master and remodeled common bath. Brand new stainless steel appliances and cabinets in kitchen with decorative back splash. Brand new light fixtures, fans & blinds through out. Attached one car garage with remote door opener has washer and dryer hook up. Huge yard covered with chain link fence with the gate next to garage. Buyer or Buyers's agent to verify the information. SELLER FINANCING IS ALSO AVAILABLE. Must see house.