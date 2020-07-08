All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3519 Pebbleshores Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3519 Pebbleshores Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:49 AM

3519 Pebbleshores Drive

3519 Pebbleshores Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3519 Pebbleshores Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled house in Oak Cliff, Dallas. Fresh paint interior & exterior. Brand new roof, HVAC, water heater, plumbing & gas lines, security equipment. Luxury laminated floor in living, dinning & kitchen. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Newly added full bath with standing shower in master and remodeled common bath. Brand new stainless steel appliances and cabinets in kitchen with decorative back splash. Brand new light fixtures, fans & blinds through out. Attached one car garage with remote door opener has washer and dryer hook up. Huge yard covered with chain link fence with the gate next to garage. Buyer or Buyers's agent to verify the information. SELLER FINANCING IS ALSO AVAILABLE. Must see house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Pebbleshores Drive have any available units?
3519 Pebbleshores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 Pebbleshores Drive have?
Some of 3519 Pebbleshores Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Pebbleshores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Pebbleshores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Pebbleshores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3519 Pebbleshores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3519 Pebbleshores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3519 Pebbleshores Drive offers parking.
Does 3519 Pebbleshores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Pebbleshores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Pebbleshores Drive have a pool?
No, 3519 Pebbleshores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Pebbleshores Drive have accessible units?
No, 3519 Pebbleshores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Pebbleshores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3519 Pebbleshores Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University