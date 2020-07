Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming,cozy duplex in a GREAT location in heart of Oak Lawn!Immediate access to all highways,Oak Lawn, Uptown,Downtown,SMU,restaurants and nightlife.This 1st floor,2bedr and 1bathr unit boasts a great living area with a dining room (or second bedr) leading into the very large kitchen and small BONUS room-laundry rm. Bright and light with many windows.Large,vintage bath room.Wood floors,fireplace,built-ins,front entry large enclosed patio.