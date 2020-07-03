All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:43 AM

3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard

3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
valet service
Spectacular custom elegant home in the prestigious Claridge luxury high-rise perfectly located in the heart of Turtle Creek. Designed for living, intimate occasions and grand entertaining. Features a unique paneled entrance, expansive living spaces, extra large dining room with balcony, fabulous kitchen, sophisticated study-3rd bedroom, magnificent master suite with two generous bathrooms and private terrace. The Claridge is known for its amazing amenities including valet, concierge, fitness center, pool, racquet ball court and dog park. An extraordinary home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard have any available units?
3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

