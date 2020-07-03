3510 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Amenities
Spectacular custom elegant home in the prestigious Claridge luxury high-rise perfectly located in the heart of Turtle Creek. Designed for living, intimate occasions and grand entertaining. Features a unique paneled entrance, expansive living spaces, extra large dining room with balcony, fabulous kitchen, sophisticated study-3rd bedroom, magnificent master suite with two generous bathrooms and private terrace. The Claridge is known for its amazing amenities including valet, concierge, fitness center, pool, racquet ball court and dog park. An extraordinary home!