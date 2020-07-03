3473 Howell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location in the heart of Uptown Dallas! Luxurious townhome ready for immediate move-in featuring a spacious three story floor plan with rich hardwood floors, lofted living room, and open living spaces throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, center island, and plenty of cabinet space! Townhome features two living rooms, two dining rooms, and two balconies! Huge master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and bathroom with separate vanities and a beautiful glass block shower. Washer and dryer included! 2 car garage! Schedule your showing today!