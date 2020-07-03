All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
3473 Howell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3473 Howell Street

3473 Howell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3473 Howell Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location in the heart of Uptown Dallas! Luxurious townhome ready for immediate move-in featuring a spacious three story floor plan with rich hardwood floors, lofted living room, and open living spaces throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, center island, and plenty of cabinet space! Townhome features two living rooms, two dining rooms, and two balconies! Huge master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and bathroom with separate vanities and a beautiful glass block shower. Washer and dryer included! 2 car garage! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3473 Howell Street have any available units?
3473 Howell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3473 Howell Street have?
Some of 3473 Howell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3473 Howell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3473 Howell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3473 Howell Street pet-friendly?
No, 3473 Howell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3473 Howell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3473 Howell Street offers parking.
Does 3473 Howell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3473 Howell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3473 Howell Street have a pool?
No, 3473 Howell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3473 Howell Street have accessible units?
No, 3473 Howell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3473 Howell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3473 Howell Street has units with dishwashers.

