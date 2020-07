Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This gorgeous clean home is waiting for you! Spacious kitchen, open to the living room, features tile back splash, black appliances and an island. Homey carpet and nice vinyl wood flooring throughout, good storage space and a large back yard. The big master suite offers walk-in closet and a private bathroom featuring garden tub with built in shelving. This is an amazing deal, and won't last long! Come view this beauty today!