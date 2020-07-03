All apartments in Dallas
3423 Howell Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:06 AM

3423 Howell Street

3423 Howell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3423 Howell Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Uptown living townhouse just steps from Katy Trail and amenity rich McKinney Avenue sits on a newly developed neighborhood street. A large, open concept kitchen includes bar top seating and an additional breakfast hutch. The grand living space with fireplace and balcony offers a perfect setting for relaxed living or entertaining. The spacious master suite includes a jetted spa and standing shower with a double vanity. Both additional bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and large closets. Take advantage of one of the lowest HOAs in Uptown, plus 2017 upgrades including a Trane 14.5+ SEER AC system, and Maytag high capacity washer and dryer included in sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 Howell Street have any available units?
3423 Howell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 Howell Street have?
Some of 3423 Howell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 Howell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3423 Howell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 Howell Street pet-friendly?
No, 3423 Howell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3423 Howell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3423 Howell Street offers parking.
Does 3423 Howell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3423 Howell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 Howell Street have a pool?
No, 3423 Howell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3423 Howell Street have accessible units?
No, 3423 Howell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 Howell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 Howell Street has units with dishwashers.

