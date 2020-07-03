3423 Howell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Uptown living townhouse just steps from Katy Trail and amenity rich McKinney Avenue sits on a newly developed neighborhood street. A large, open concept kitchen includes bar top seating and an additional breakfast hutch. The grand living space with fireplace and balcony offers a perfect setting for relaxed living or entertaining. The spacious master suite includes a jetted spa and standing shower with a double vanity. Both additional bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and large closets. Take advantage of one of the lowest HOAs in Uptown, plus 2017 upgrades including a Trane 14.5+ SEER AC system, and Maytag high capacity washer and dryer included in sale!