3409 Nogales Drive

Recently updated half of duplex, in Dallas, conveniently located close to major roadways. No carpet, vinyl plank flooring throughout. All interior walls recently painted October 2019. Small fenced in backyard with grass and small open patio area. Covered parking for one car in rear duplex. Gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, new kitchen cabinets and counters October 2019. Den with fireplace (non functioning), could be used as a bedroom. Jack and Jill bath, shower tub combo newly tiled with new faucets. Must see!