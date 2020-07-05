All apartments in Dallas
3409 Nogales Drive
3409 Nogales Drive

3409 Nogales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Nogales Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated half of duplex, in Dallas, conveniently located close to major roadways. No carpet, vinyl plank flooring throughout. All interior walls recently painted October 2019. Small fenced in backyard with grass and small open patio area. Covered parking for one car in rear duplex. Gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, new kitchen cabinets and counters October 2019. Den with fireplace (non functioning), could be used as a bedroom. Jack and Jill bath, shower tub combo newly tiled with new faucets. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Nogales Drive have any available units?
3409 Nogales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Nogales Drive have?
Some of 3409 Nogales Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Nogales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Nogales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Nogales Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3409 Nogales Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3409 Nogales Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Nogales Drive offers parking.
Does 3409 Nogales Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Nogales Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Nogales Drive have a pool?
No, 3409 Nogales Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Nogales Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 Nogales Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Nogales Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Nogales Drive has units with dishwashers.

