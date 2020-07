Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is available for immediate move-in...3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car garage includes Travertine and Wood floors throughout. Kitchen has mahogany cabinets, stainless steel appliances, includes refrigerator and front-loading washer and dryer, decorative light fixtures and ceiling fans. Bathrooms are updated. Huge backyard with detached garage. Great Location. Come and see! [Lease terms are negotiable for those rebuilding. Month-to-Month $2,975. One year lease $1,975]