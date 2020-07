Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for lots of space for an affordable price? Newer 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath home in small subdivision in East Dallas. Look no more. Open concept, fresh paint with split bedroom design .Ceramic tile throughout for a nice clean look. It sits in a cuddle sac, huge back yard with covered porch great for entertaining family and friends. Did I mention three full baths? I can go on and on but you must see it for yourself.. Easy access to Hwy 30 and 635