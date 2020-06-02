All apartments in Dallas
3340 Burlingdell Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

3340 Burlingdell Ave

3340 Burlingdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3340 Burlingdell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3340 Burlingdell Ave Available 08/01/19 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom in Oak Cliff - Lovely 1 Story Brick House on Corner Lot Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Washer and (Electric) Dryer Connections, (Gas) Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Wood-Burning Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood & Ceramic Tile Floors, Central (Gas) Heat and Air, Wood Deck, Wood Fence & Gate with Opener and Many Extras. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Smoking. No section 8. Dogs case by case. No Cats.

Please apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18.$250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4237364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Burlingdell Ave have any available units?
3340 Burlingdell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 Burlingdell Ave have?
Some of 3340 Burlingdell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 Burlingdell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Burlingdell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Burlingdell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3340 Burlingdell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3340 Burlingdell Ave offer parking?
No, 3340 Burlingdell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3340 Burlingdell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 Burlingdell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Burlingdell Ave have a pool?
No, 3340 Burlingdell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3340 Burlingdell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3340 Burlingdell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Burlingdell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3340 Burlingdell Ave has units with dishwashers.

