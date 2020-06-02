Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

3340 Burlingdell Ave Available 08/01/19 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom in Oak Cliff - Lovely 1 Story Brick House on Corner Lot Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Washer and (Electric) Dryer Connections, (Gas) Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Wood-Burning Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood & Ceramic Tile Floors, Central (Gas) Heat and Air, Wood Deck, Wood Fence & Gate with Opener and Many Extras. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Smoking. No section 8. Dogs case by case. No Cats.



Please apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18.$250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



