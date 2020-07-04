3311 Prescott Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

Incredibly unique multi-level condo nestled in a quiet neighborhood. You would never guess you were so close to highways, restaurants and nightlife! 2 bedrooms on separate level. Amazingly bright and updated kitchen with stone countertops and gorgeous backsplash, stainless appliances and butcher's block farm table. Kitchen opens to large patio perfect for gatherings! Master has en suite and walk in closet. Enjoy the private pool during those hot summer moths! All Utilities paid including electric, gas, water, trash and pest service just cover your internet and T.V.! These units are highly sought and hard to come by!