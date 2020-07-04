All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3311 Prescott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3311 Prescott Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 2:55 AM

3311 Prescott Avenue

3311 Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3311 Prescott Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Incredibly unique multi-level condo nestled in a quiet neighborhood. You would never guess you were so close to highways, restaurants and nightlife! 2 bedrooms on separate level. Amazingly bright and updated kitchen with stone countertops and gorgeous backsplash, stainless appliances and butcher's block farm table. Kitchen opens to large patio perfect for gatherings! Master has en suite and walk in closet. Enjoy the private pool during those hot summer moths! All Utilities paid including electric, gas, water, trash and pest service just cover your internet and T.V.! These units are highly sought and hard to come by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Prescott Avenue have any available units?
3311 Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Prescott Avenue have?
Some of 3311 Prescott Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Prescott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3311 Prescott Avenue offer parking?
No, 3311 Prescott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3311 Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Prescott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Prescott Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3311 Prescott Avenue has a pool.
Does 3311 Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3311 Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Prescott Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University