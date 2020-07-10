3309 San Marcus Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Casa view - 3 bedroom house with 1 & 1/2 baths in this brick Casa View home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors. Ceramic tile in kitchen & baths. Big living and dining room plus converted garage which is now a den with French Doors and new ceiling moulding and dark laminate floors. Big utility room with full size washer and dryer connections. Fenced backyard, giant patio and giant shade trees. New concrete driveway. $500 pet deposit for dogs, $300 pet deposit for cats. Contact us for full property details or to schedule a time to view!



(RLNE5644931)