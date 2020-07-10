All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:47 AM

3309 San Marcus Ave

3309 San Marcus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3309 San Marcus Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Casa view - 3 bedroom house with 1 & 1/2 baths in this brick Casa View home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors. Ceramic tile in kitchen & baths. Big living and dining room plus converted garage which is now a den with French Doors and new ceiling moulding and dark laminate floors. Big utility room with full size washer and dryer connections. Fenced backyard, giant patio and giant shade trees. New concrete driveway. $500 pet deposit for dogs, $300 pet deposit for cats. Contact us for full property details or to schedule a time to view!

(RLNE5644931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 San Marcus Ave have any available units?
3309 San Marcus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 San Marcus Ave have?
Some of 3309 San Marcus Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 San Marcus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3309 San Marcus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 San Marcus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 San Marcus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3309 San Marcus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3309 San Marcus Ave offers parking.
Does 3309 San Marcus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 San Marcus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 San Marcus Ave have a pool?
No, 3309 San Marcus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3309 San Marcus Ave have accessible units?
No, 3309 San Marcus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 San Marcus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 San Marcus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

