Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED HOME AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AS OF JANUARY 15th. New Dimensional Roof and decking. Renovated and Shows like a new home. BEST DEAL IN THE AREA! Updates include Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances , Hardwood Floors, HVAC. Rent includes Landscaping and Mowing!! Tenant to confirm schools. Agents: see MLS exclusions and private remarks.