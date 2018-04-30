All apartments in Dallas
3306 Lockmoor Lane

3306 Lockmoor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3306 Lockmoor Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
guest suite
Home for sale or lease! APPRAISED FOR $345K as of 9-24 this home gives you $35K in INSTANT EQUITY!! Come see this remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home featuring beautiful pure white Quartz countertops & custom Shaker cabinets throughout along with stainless steel appliances. This home includes farmhouse features, like barn doors in master & guest suite, & original marble fireplace. This open concept home is an entertainer's dream come true. Original restored hardwoods throughout the main living areas & bedrooms with wood look tile in kitchen. Detached 2 car garage with carport & newly installed privacy fence. Updated elect. service panel & canned lighting,new hot water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Lockmoor Lane have any available units?
3306 Lockmoor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 Lockmoor Lane have?
Some of 3306 Lockmoor Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Lockmoor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Lockmoor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Lockmoor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3306 Lockmoor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3306 Lockmoor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Lockmoor Lane offers parking.
Does 3306 Lockmoor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 Lockmoor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Lockmoor Lane have a pool?
No, 3306 Lockmoor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Lockmoor Lane have accessible units?
No, 3306 Lockmoor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Lockmoor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 Lockmoor Lane has units with dishwashers.

