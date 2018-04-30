3306 Lockmoor Lane

Amenities
Home for sale or lease! APPRAISED FOR $345K as of 9-24 this home gives you $35K in INSTANT EQUITY!! Come see this remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home featuring beautiful pure white Quartz countertops & custom Shaker cabinets throughout along with stainless steel appliances. This home includes farmhouse features, like barn doors in master & guest suite, & original marble fireplace. This open concept home is an entertainer's dream come true. Original restored hardwoods throughout the main living areas & bedrooms with wood look tile in kitchen. Detached 2 car garage with carport & newly installed privacy fence. Updated elect. service panel & canned lighting,new hot water heater.