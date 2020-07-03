All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 330 North Waverly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
330 North Waverly Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 11:59 AM

330 North Waverly Drive

330 North Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

330 North Waverly Drive, Dallas, TX 75208
L. O. Daniel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Very clean - 4 bedroom- 2.5 bath- 1 detached garage & 2 car- carport

Updated kitchen appliances granite countertops- beautiful tile flooring - separate laundry room washer dryer hook ups, washer & dryer not included

Electric stove & heat. Renter will have to transfer electric & water in their name.

Master bedroom has full private bathroom, other full bath is off hallway & bath is in one of the bedrooms.

Private yard with secure cedar wood fence, automatic gate entrance for cars to carport & garage. Renters will be responsible for lawn care and watering lawn, home has a sprinkler system.

Adults and teenage children preferred, a small pet, dog or cat will be considered under 15 pounds with a $200 pet security deposit.

A $40 application fee will apply for a criminal and credit background check.

To see the property, contact Mr. Peter @ 214 274 6411, text msg is preferred.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31490

(RLNE4843027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 North Waverly Drive have any available units?
330 North Waverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 North Waverly Drive have?
Some of 330 North Waverly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 North Waverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 North Waverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 North Waverly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 North Waverly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 330 North Waverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 330 North Waverly Drive offers parking.
Does 330 North Waverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 North Waverly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 North Waverly Drive have a pool?
No, 330 North Waverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 North Waverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 North Waverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 North Waverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 North Waverly Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University