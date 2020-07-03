330 North Waverly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 05/01/19 Very clean - 4 bedroom- 2.5 bath- 1 detached garage & 2 car- carport



Updated kitchen appliances granite countertops- beautiful tile flooring - separate laundry room washer dryer hook ups, washer & dryer not included



Electric stove & heat. Renter will have to transfer electric & water in their name.



Master bedroom has full private bathroom, other full bath is off hallway & bath is in one of the bedrooms.



Private yard with secure cedar wood fence, automatic gate entrance for cars to carport & garage. Renters will be responsible for lawn care and watering lawn, home has a sprinkler system.



Adults and teenage children preferred, a small pet, dog or cat will be considered under 15 pounds with a $200 pet security deposit.



A $40 application fee will apply for a criminal and credit background check.



To see the property, contact Mr. Peter @ 214 274 6411, text msg is preferred.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31490



