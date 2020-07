330 Classen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Discount for long term lease! 2 years=$1750, 3 years $1695. LARGE TREE SHADED YARD. WALK TO WHITE ROCK PARK! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT. CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS W GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. DOUBLE DETACHED GARAGE W EXTRA STORAGE AND DOOR OPENER. PRIME LOCATION WITHIN OLD LAKE HIGHLANDS NEIGHBORHOOD. NEWISH GAS STOVE. CLOSE TO WHITE ROCK LAKE, THE DOG PARK, NORTHWEST HIGHWAY, MOCKINGBIRD. POPULAR HEXTER ELEMENTARY. FRIG IS HERE BUT NOT MAINTAINED. OWNER AGENT. MAX ONE DOG NO DANGEROUS BREEDS WITH DEPOSIT.