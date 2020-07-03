All apartments in Dallas
3245 Royal Lane

3245 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3245 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available June 1st!! Renovated traditional ranch on large lot in the Webster Grove community of northwest Dallas. Breathtaking kitchen renovation features self closing cabinets, under cab lighting, granite counters, glass subway tile backsplash, wine fridge, SS farm sink with apron, large island and stainless appliances. Large master has updated ensuite bath with walk in shower. Study and half bath at rear of home off kitchen has access to covered patio area. Richly stained oak hardwood flooring and ceramic tile in home, no carpet. Beautiful grey and white tones throughout home, vaulted ceiling, living wired for sound, huge wood burning fireplace. Huge backyard with covered patio area, wood privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Royal Lane have any available units?
3245 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Royal Lane have?
Some of 3245 Royal Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3245 Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Royal Lane offers parking.
Does 3245 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 3245 Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 3245 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

