3245 Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available June 1st!! Renovated traditional ranch on large lot in the Webster Grove community of northwest Dallas. Breathtaking kitchen renovation features self closing cabinets, under cab lighting, granite counters, glass subway tile backsplash, wine fridge, SS farm sink with apron, large island and stainless appliances. Large master has updated ensuite bath with walk in shower. Study and half bath at rear of home off kitchen has access to covered patio area. Richly stained oak hardwood flooring and ceramic tile in home, no carpet. Beautiful grey and white tones throughout home, vaulted ceiling, living wired for sound, huge wood burning fireplace. Huge backyard with covered patio area, wood privacy fence.