3240 Pacesetter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car (Manual) Garage Near Bonnie View & Camp Wisdom - 3-1.5-1 home is nestled on an oversize lot with mature shade trees. Sophisticated 2 tone grey scale paint and new vinyl plank flooring throughout create a sleek & clean atmosphere! Galley kitchen boasts granite counter-tops with new under-mount stainless steel sink, black & stainless appliance package; including range with glass cook-top, dishwasher and microwave plus a nook that can be used for dining or added shelving space. Bathrooms boast updated vanities, accessories and sink fixtures and ceramic tile surround in master. Full-size W-D connections, gas water heater, ceiling fans, updated light fixtures and blinds throughout! New roof, HVAC and level foundation! Must See! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE2697774)