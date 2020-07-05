All apartments in Dallas
3240 Pacesetter
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:37 AM

3240 Pacesetter

3240 Pacesetter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3240 Pacesetter Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car (Manual) Garage Near Bonnie View & Camp Wisdom - 3-1.5-1 home is nestled on an oversize lot with mature shade trees. Sophisticated 2 tone grey scale paint and new vinyl plank flooring throughout create a sleek & clean atmosphere! Galley kitchen boasts granite counter-tops with new under-mount stainless steel sink, black & stainless appliance package; including range with glass cook-top, dishwasher and microwave plus a nook that can be used for dining or added shelving space. Bathrooms boast updated vanities, accessories and sink fixtures and ceramic tile surround in master. Full-size W-D connections, gas water heater, ceiling fans, updated light fixtures and blinds throughout! New roof, HVAC and level foundation! Must See! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE2697774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Pacesetter have any available units?
3240 Pacesetter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 Pacesetter have?
Some of 3240 Pacesetter's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Pacesetter currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Pacesetter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Pacesetter pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 Pacesetter is pet friendly.
Does 3240 Pacesetter offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Pacesetter offers parking.
Does 3240 Pacesetter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Pacesetter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Pacesetter have a pool?
No, 3240 Pacesetter does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Pacesetter have accessible units?
No, 3240 Pacesetter does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Pacesetter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Pacesetter has units with dishwashers.

